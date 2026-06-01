Prof Okey Ndibe Arrested By DSS At Airport

Prof Okey Ndibe, the distinguished novelist, academic and public intellectual, arrived Nigeria this morning from his base in the United States of America, and he is being detained by the Department of State Security (DSS).

The officials of the DSS insist that they are waiting for orders from above before he can be released.

Prof Ndibe has time-bound duties he planned to accomplish in Nigeria which are being impeded by this unwarranted detention.

This harassment by the security officers has been happening before only for them to apologize later after much harm had been done.

It is crucial to note that Prof Ndibe has not written any journalism lately to make for this maltreatment and the recourse to higher officials of the DSS for his clearance. .