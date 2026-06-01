ESSN Arrests Two Suspected Drug Dealers In Edo

The Edo State Security Network (ESSN) has intensified its crackdown on illicit drug activities across Edo State with the arrest of two suspected drug dealers in different parts of Benin City.

The suspects, identified as Efosa Uyi and Stella Thompson, were apprehended during separate operations carried out by operatives of the ESSN. Authorities disclosed that the suspects were allegedly involved in the sale and distribution of hard drugs to users within the state.

Items recovered from the suspects include large quantities of Indian hemp, crystal methamphetamine popularly known as “Ice,” Colorado (Colos), Canadian Loud, and Scottish Loud. The illicit substances were seized by ESSN officials during the operations.

Speaking on the development, the Edo State Commissioner for Public Security and Safety, Hon. Festus Ebea, said the arrests are part of ongoing efforts by the Edo State Government to rid the state of drug-related crimes and criminal activities linked to substance abuse.

According to him, the suspects will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.





“We have arrested two suspects at different locations in Benin City and they will be handed over to NDLEA. We are working tirelessly with security agencies to ensure Edo State is no longer a safe haven for those dealing in illicit drugs,” Ebea stated.





He added that the state government remains committed to combing communities and black spots to identify and arrest drug dealers as well as drug addicts whose activities contribute to insecurity in the state.





“These suspects were arrested on Friday, May 29, 2026, with large quantities of illicit drugs. We are using this opportunity to warn every individual involved in the sale or distribution of hard drugs to desist immediately because Edo State will not be comfortable for them,” he warned.





The Commissioner also appealed to youths across the state to stay away from drug abuse, stressing that hard drugs destroy lives, ruin destinies, and contribute heavily to violent crimes and social unrest.





He noted that many criminal activities in society are often linked to substance abuse, emphasizing that tackling drug trafficking remains a major step towards reducing insecurity in Edo State.





Ebea further called on journalists and members of the public to monitor the prosecution process to ensure justice is served and to discourage others involved in the illegal drug trade.





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