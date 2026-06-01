Pregnant Woman Dies In Abuja During Fight , Suspect Arrested

The FCT Police command has launched an investigation into a suspected culpable homicide after a heavily pregnant woman identified as Alice d!ed during a physical fight with one Grace Kasimu on May 31.

Preliminary findings by the police reveals that Alice developed complications after the fight with Grace.

She reportedly started bleeding and was rushed to Wuse General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead by medical personnel.

Confirming the incident , spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the suspect has been arrested and is currently in police custody, .

She mentioned that investigation is ongoing, and that the CP has directed the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further action.