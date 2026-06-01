Pregnant Woman Dies In Abuja During Fight , Suspect Arrested

byCKN NEWS -
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The FCT Police command has launched an investigation into a suspected culpable homicide after a heavily pregnant woman identified as Alice d!ed during a physical fight with one Grace Kasimu on May 31.

Preliminary findings by the police reveals that Alice developed complications after the fight with Grace. 

She reportedly started bleeding and was rushed to Wuse General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead by medical personnel. 

Confirming the incident , spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the suspect has been arrested and is currently in police custody, . 

She mentioned that investigation is ongoing, and that the CP has directed the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further action.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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