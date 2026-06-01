FG Approves Immediate Recruitment of 1,000 Forest Guards In Oyo

byCKN NEWS -
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The federal government has approved the recruitment of 1000 forest rangers to secure the Forest Reserves at different locations in Oyo.

Also, it assured the residents of Oriire local government area that their request on the location of the military post in the area would be looked into.

The Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila made this known while delivering the message of President Bola Tinubu to the people of Ahoro Esiele on Sunday.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

“As part of immediate measures to strengthen security in the area, President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in Oyo State in collaboration with the state government.

“The delegation also informed community leaders and lawmakers that their request for the establishment of a military base in the area would be conveyed to the President for consideration and approval,” the statement read in part

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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