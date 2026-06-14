President Bola Tinubu Mourns Late Gen Rabe Abubakar





PRESIDENT TINUBU EXPRESSES SADNESS OVER THE DEATH OF RETIRED MAJOR-GENERAL ABUBAKAR, CONDOLES WITH THE FAMILY

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed shock over the death of retired Major-General Rabe Abubakar while in the custody of terrorists in Katsina State.

General Abubakar, after a distinguished career in the military, retired a few years ago. He was on his way to his hometown when the hoodlums captured him

The President commiserated with his family, especially his wife, who is still being held against her will by the captors.

He also extended his condolences to the Katsina State government and the armed forces.

While the terrorists have done their worst, the President wants them to know that the government will never bow to their demand to release their members held by our security agencies.

As I said on June 12: “Bandits, kidnappers, and sponsors of terror should now surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian State. These windows of surrender will not remain open forever. And no mercy will be shown to those who trade in the blood of Nigerians.

“As Nigerians, we must stand united and be assured that the enemies of our nation shall soon be history. We will triumph over terror and continue to build a more prosperous nation.

“General Abubakar’s death should further serve as a defining moment in our battle against terrorists and insurgents, never to negotiate with them on any terms, but to continue to treat them as the greatest enemies of our dear nation, who should never be spared.”

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President,

(Information & Strategy)

June 13, 2024