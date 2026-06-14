Ex-generals Blame Govt As Former Army Spokesman Dies In Captivity

Ex-army generals said Abubakar Rabe's death was both painful and unacceptable, lamenting the country’s ability to protect both citizens and former service members.

Commenting on his death, a retired Brigadier-General, Bashir Adewinbi, said Abubakar’s death sent a “very bad message to the international community” about Nigeria’s security situation, warning that it reflects a country where citizens may be forced to defend themselves.

“It is a very bad message to the international community, particularly about the security situation of this country. As it is now everybody, not only retired generals, but everybody should defend themselves by any means,” he said.

Adewinbi described the incident as “very unfortunate” and “pathetic,” adding that it was unacceptable that a retired senior officer who served the country ended up dead in captivity.

“This is how Nigeria is treating retired generals who fought to defend this country, to protect territorial integrity, just got killed by chickens and died in captivity,” he said.

He called for a total review of the country’s security architecture, urging greater use of technology and coordinated efforts among stakeholders to tackle insecurity.

Also commenting, Brigadier-General John Sura (rted.) described the incident as unfortunate, saying it underscored the vulnerability of all Nigerians, regardless of status.

“It is just an unfortunate incident. It could have been me, and it could have been any general. If this country can abandon somebody to the insurgents or the terrorists, it means even a senator, a governor, or any other person can fall prey,” he said.

Sura warned that such situations create doubts about state commitment to protecting both serving and retired officers.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters has pledged to intensify operations to bring those responsible and other criminal elements across the country to justice.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the Director of Defence Information, Maj. Gen. Samaila Uba, the military described the late general’s death as a tragic loss and vowed not to relent in its efforts to dismantle terrorist and criminal networks threatening national security.

The military disclosed that it had deliberately refrained from making public comments on the abduction while efforts to secure his release were ongoing.

The DHQ noted that security operations had already been intensified in response to the growing wave of abductions across the country, including that of the late general.

Also, former Senate President and National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, David Mark, described Abubakar’s death as a national tragedy, warning that the incident reflects the deepening security crisis confronting the country.

Mark, a retired Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army, expressed grief over the death of the former Director of Defence Information, saying the development raises serious concerns about the safety of citizens across the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser, Kola Ologbondiyan, Mark described the death of the retired General as a national tragedy.

“The death of Major General Rabe Abubakar in captivity is not only a personal loss to his family and the military community but also a national tragedy. It raises serious concerns about the safety and security of every Nigerian citizen,” Mark said.



