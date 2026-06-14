Gen Rabe Abubakar rtd Buried In Katsina After Dying In Bandits Captivity

Tears flowed on Saturday evening as family members, friends, military officers, government officials and sympathisers bid a final farewell to retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, whose death in bandits’ captivity has reignited public outrage over Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

The late senior military officer was laid to rest at about 6:00 p.m. at the Gidan Dawa Cemetery, located opposite his residence in Katsina metropolis, following funeral prayers attended by a large crowd of mourners.

Among those present were top government officials, security chiefs, senior military officers, traditional title holders, political associates, family members and well-wishers who gathered to pay their last respects to the deceased.

The burial came amid growing concerns over the persistent wave of banditry and kidnappings across northern Nigeria, with many Nigerians describing the tragedy as a stark reminder of the country’s security challenges.

For many mourners at the burial ground, the late general’s tragic end symbolises the painful reality facing thousands of Nigerians who remain vulnerable to criminal attacks despite ongoing efforts to restore peace and security across the country.

According to them, his death has intensified calls for urgent and decisive measures to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes that continue to threaten lives and livelihoods across northern Nigeria.

General Abubakar was on his way to his hometown when he was abducted alongside his wife along the Katsina–Matazu road on May 30, 2026.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Katsina State, Nasiru Mu’azu, said the retired military officer died from complications arising from diabetes and hypertension while in captivity.

Reacting to the development, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) in a statement strongly rejected any suggestion that the retired general died a natural death, arguing that his demise was directly linked to the prevailing insecurity in the country.

“There is nothing natural about dying in the hands of bandits,” Charanchi said.

“A man abducted from his home or along the road and held captive by criminals did not die a natural death—he died because the state failed in its most sacred responsibility: protecting the lives and property of its citizens,” he stated.

Charanchi said the death of a retired Major General while in captivity raises serious questions about the safety of ordinary Nigerians.

“When even a retired major general can be kidnapped and perish in captivity, what hope remains for ordinary Nigerians? This tragedy is a damning indictment of the worsening insecurity ravaging our nation. No amount of official wording can whitewash this painful reality,” he stated.

According to the CNG leader, the incident underscores what he described as the collapse of security and the inability of authorities to adequately guarantee the safety of citizens.

However, Charanchi offered prayers for the repose of the late officer’s soul, asking Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

He also prayed for strength and comfort for the bereaved family and urged leaders at all levels to confront insecurity with sincerity, courage and determination.

“We pray that Allah blesses Nigeria with sincere, courageous and compassionate leaders who will confront insecurity with honesty, determination and unwavering commitment, so that no family will have to endure such a tragedy again,” he added.



