Pastor Harrison Charles Arrested For Multiple Allegations Of Sexual Abuse





The Anambra State Government has confirmed the arrest of a clergyman, Pastor Harrison Charles, founder of Day Spring Assembly in Awada, Onitsha, who has been accused of engaging in the alleged manipulation and taking of multiple married women from their husbands.

The pastor, who is currently under investigation, was arrested following allegations that he coerced some female members of his church into leaving their husbands, with claims that he also allegedly “swapped wives” among congregants.

The development comes amid a broader crackdown by the Anambra State Government on suspected fake pastors, which has already led to the arraignment of eight clerics in court, with several alleged victims now coming forward to share their experiences.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Ejimofor Opara, confirmed the arrest in a Facebook post, stating that the clergyman has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

“Pastor Harrison Charles, owner of Day Spring Assembly in Awada, Onitsha, was arrested by operatives of Agunechemba following a viral video containing several allegations against him,” Ejimofor said.

He added that a joint investigation involving the Anambra State Police Command and the state government has commenced.

“During his arrest, about eleven babies were found in his home. He claims to be the father of these eleven babies, stating they are from eleven of his wives,” he stated.

“He also claims he does not know the number of wives he has married or the total number of children he has.”

According to him, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, urged members of the public with additional information on the pastor’s activities to come forward and assist ongoing investigations.

“While investigations continue… anyone with additional information should report to the State Government via 08034182108,” he added.



