Popular TV Broadcaster Kitan Oyesiku Murdered In Ogun State

The Ogun State media community has been thrown into mourning following the reported killing of former Ogun State Television (OGTV) staff member, Mrs. Kitan Oyesiku, popularly known as “Aunty Kitan,” by suspected gunmen at her residence in the Kobape area of Abeokuta.

The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday, June 21, sending shockwaves across the state and leaving family members, neighbours, friends, and former colleagues devastated.

According to reports, unidentified assailants allegedly invaded Mrs. Oyesiku’s residence and carried out the fatal attack before fleeing the scene. Details surrounding the circumstances of the incident remain unclear, while the motive behind the attack has yet to be established.

Mrs. Oyesiku, who retired from Ogun State Television after years of service, was widely regarded as a dedicated media professional. Fondly known as “Aunty Kitan,” she earned the respect and admiration of colleagues and members of the public through her professionalism, warmth, and commitment to broadcasting.

Tributes have continued to pour in from members of the media community and associates who described her as a kind-hearted and hardworking individual whose contributions to the media industry in Ogun State will not be forgotten.

Meanwhile, mourners have continued to visit the family residence to offer condolences as the community grapples with the tragic loss.

Ogun Police Command Reacts

OGUN POLICE COMMAND INVESTIGATES CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING THE DEATHS OF RETIRED BROADCASTER, MS. KITAN OYESIKU AND HER SECURITY GUARD

The Ogun State Police Command has commenced a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of renowned broadcaster and retired Ogun State Television (OGTV) personality, Ms. Kitan Oyesiku, and her security guard. The incident was reported at Owode Egba Division on Sunday, June 21, 2026, by a resident of Iyana Agodo Village, who raised alarm over suspicious activities at the residence.

Police detectives were immediately deployed to the scene, where preliminary assessment revealed signs of forced entry and disturbance. During a thorough search of the premises, the corpse of the security guard was discovered within the security post, while the body of Ms. Oyesiku was later found inside her apartment. The victim’s vehicle was also observed missing from the premises.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. An intensive investigation is ongoing to unravel the facts, track down, and apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous act, while ensuring that all those involved are brought to justice. Surveillance and intelligence-led operations have been expanded across relevant locations as part of ongoing proactive measures.

The Ogun State Police Command commiserates with the family of the deceased, the Ogun State Television (OGTV) family, the media community, and all those affected by this tragic loss. The Command assures the public that no effort will be spared in ensuring that justice is served, while urging residents to remain calm, vigilant, and to provide any useful information that may assist the ongoing investigation.

DSP OLUSEYI B. BABASEYI, anipr

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

OGUN STATE COMMAND

ELEWERAN, ABEOKUTA, OGUN STATE

21ST JUNE, 2026