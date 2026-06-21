No Kidnapped Victim Was Released To Sunday Igboho..Police

The Oyo State Police Command and the Chairman of Oorelope Local Government have dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that victims of recent kidnapping incidents in parts of Oyo State have regained their freedom.

The police specifically debunked a viral video and related online content allegedly shared by Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, claiming that Mrs. Kuburat Omowumi and her son, who were abducted at Igbope on June 16, 2026, had been rescued.

In a statement, the Command described the claim as false, unfounded, and misleading, stressing that efforts were still ongoing to secure the safe release of the victims.

According to the police, intensive operational and intelligence-driven efforts are being sustained in collaboration with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders to rescue the abductees and bring those responsible to justice.

The development follows the circulation of videos showing the former Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, issuing a two-hour ultimatum to some Fulani residents in Igboho to produce kidnapped victims or face consequences.

Subsequently, another video surfaced showing residents celebrating, leading to speculation that the victims had been released.

Nigeria Police Commend Peaceful Conduct of Ekiti Gubernatorial Election

Police, Military Recover 329 Cattle, 175 Sheep, AK-47 in Zamfara Forest

Police Arrest Suspect Over Abduction of Farmer in Oyo

Similarly, the Chairman of Oorelope Local Government, Oluwale Ogundiran, dismissed reports suggesting that victims of a recent kidnapping incident within the council area had regained their freedom.

The council chairman described the reports as false and misleading, urging residents to disregard unverified information and rely only on official sources for updates on the situation.

Both the police and the local government warned that the circulation of inaccurate information could create false hope for affected families, generate unnecessary confusion, and undermine ongoing rescue operations.

While acknowledging public concern over the incidents, the authorities maintained that security agencies remain committed to securing the release of all victims.

The Police Command appealed to members of the public with credible information that could aid ongoing investigations and rescue efforts to make such information available to security agencies.

Residents were also urged to remain calm, vigilant, and responsible in their use of social media, while supporting security agencies with timely and useful information.



