Police Foil Plot To Sell Newborn Baby By 21 Year Old Woman In Anambra

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command attached to Oyi Divisional Headquarters, acting on credible intelligence, on 19th June 2026 successfully foiled an alleged attempt by a 21-year-old woman to sell her newborn baby. The Police promptly secured both the mother and her infant daughter and facilitated their reunion with family members to ensure proper care, protection, and support.

The intervention followed a report from a concerned citizen, which led officers to a location in Igbariam, where the young mother and her newborn baby were found. Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had concealed both her pregnancy and delivery from her parents. It was further gathered that she had left her family home in Imo State and sought refuge with a friend residing in Igbariam before the alleged plan was uncovered.

In the course of the operation, the Police immediately contacted the young woman’s parents, who responded without delay. Following their arrival, the mother and child were reunited with the family to guarantee adequate care, supervision, and emotional support while investigations continue.

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc, mnips, PhD, commended the vigilance and sense of responsibility demonstrated by the complainant and other members of the public whose timely information contributed significantly to the successful intervention.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting children from all forms of abuse, exploitation, trafficking, and neglect. He also urged residents to remain vigilant and continue partnering with law enforcement agencies by promptly reporting suspicious activities within their communities.

The Command assures the public that investigations into the matter are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that any individual found culpable is brought to justice in accordance with the law.