Police Probes Sources Of Live Bullets Delivered To First Bank MD





The Managing Director of First Bank, Oluwasegun Alebiosu, has reportedly received an envelope containing two live bullets at his residence in Lagos, raising fresh security concerns.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, the suspicious package was delivered by a dispatch rider and initially received by security personnel attached to Alebiosu's residence. The parcel was subsequently handed over to him as it was specifically addressed to him and marked "confidential."

Sources disclosed that upon opening the envelope, the First Bank chief discovered two live bullets concealed inside. No letter, note, or message accompanied the package, and there was no immediate indication of the sender's identity or motive.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police during a media briefing on Tuesday said investigation of the incident is ongoing to determine those behind the delivery and the circumstances surrounding the threatening package.

The development has sparked concern within financial and security circles, with authorities expected to intensify efforts to uncover the source of the parcel and ensure the safety of the bank executive.