Bauchi State Govt Unveils First Set Of Trained Forest Guards

Bauchi State has officially graduated its first batch of Nigerian Forest Guards as part of efforts to strengthen internal security and improve safety across rural communities and forested areas.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing the state’s capacity to tackle banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities that often operate from remote and forested locations.

State officials said the newly trained personnel will work alongside existing security agencies to provide intelligence support, surveillance, and rapid response in vulnerable communities.

According to authorities, the programme is designed to localize security operations by recruiting personnel familiar with the terrain, language, and behavioural patterns of their communities, making them more effective in tracking and preventing criminal activities.

Residents across the state have welcomed the development, expressing optimism that the deployment of the Forest Guards will contribute significantly to restoring peace and stability.

The government emphasized that the initiative represents a community-based security approach aimed at strengthening grassroots participation in the fight against insecurity.