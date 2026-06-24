Bauchi State Govt Unveils First Set Of Trained Forest Guards

byCKN NEWS -
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Bauchi State has officially graduated its first batch of Nigerian Forest Guards as part of efforts to strengthen internal security and improve safety across rural communities and forested areas.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing the state’s capacity to tackle banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities that often operate from remote and forested locations.

State officials said the newly trained personnel will work alongside existing security agencies to provide intelligence support, surveillance, and rapid response in vulnerable communities.

According to authorities, the programme is designed to localize security operations by recruiting personnel familiar with the terrain, language, and behavioural patterns of their communities, making them more effective in tracking and preventing criminal activities.

Residents across the state have welcomed the development, expressing optimism that the deployment of the Forest Guards will contribute significantly to restoring peace and stability.

The government emphasized that the initiative represents a community-based security approach aimed at strengthening grassroots participation in the fight against insecurity.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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