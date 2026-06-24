US Govt Gives Name , Address, Details Of Lagos Based Terrorism Financier

The United States has released the names of entities allegedly connected with ISIS financial networks.

The names announced on Monday, June 22, include three men and six businesses “who have enabled ISIS to move money across borders.” They operate in Europe, the Middle East, and West Africa.

The US says that by crippling the web, which spans from France and Syria to Türkiye and Nigeria, the U.S. is cutting off funds that enable ISIS to execute attacks, support its regional affiliates, and threaten civilians, including religious minorities.

The targets include a Nigerian whose money exchange firms served as conduits for ISIS financing, a French man who provided information on explosives to ISIS supporters, ​and a Syrian who used crypto to transfer funds on behalf of ISIS allies.

The American government reaffirmed its strong partnership with Nigeria, which joined the U.S. in the May 16, 2026, operation that resulted in the k!lling of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the number two official in ISIS.

A statement from the US State Department reads: “We will continue to use every diplomatic and legal tool available to hold ISIS and its supporters accountable – wherever they operate and however they move money.”

The Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has published the details of companies and three nationals now regarded as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT).

The Nigerian is Muhammad Mukhtar Adamu, linked to ISIS-West Africa. Born 02 (alt 03) August 1990, Muhammad’s home address shows he resides in the Agege area of Lagos.

The Syrian is Abdelhakim Boukich a.k.a. Babili Muhammad, DOB 15 Dec 1993; alt. DOB 01 Jan 1991.

The French is Abderrahmane Miloud a.k.a. Ghazi Ibrahim, DOB August 1992. Both are linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

The three companies linked to​ Muhammad, based in Nigeria, include General Currency Bureau De Change Limited, located in Lagos and established on January 9, 2019, with Registration Number RC 1555604.​

Others are Manhattan Bureau De Change, Murtala Mohammad Way, Kano, est. 26 January 2021, Reg. No. RC 1763824; Nine To Nine Exchange Bureau De Change, FAAN Complex, Airport Road, Lagos, est. 22 August 2017, Reg. No. RC 1462752.