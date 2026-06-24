Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Football History At World Cup

byCKN NEWS -
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 Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in six different World Cup campaigns when he scored against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, June 23,  in Houston.

The 41-year-old Portugal skipper struck in the sixth minute of his nation’s Group K clash with Uzbekistan, through a cross from João Cancelo. It was Ronaldo’s ninth goal since making his tournament debut in 2006 and his 144th in total for his country.

Ronaldo later added to his total with a second goal in the 39th minute.

The goals mean the Portugal captain is the first player to score in six different World Cups: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026.

He is also now the second-oldest scorer in World Cup history (41 years, 138 days), behind Roger Milla in 1994 for Cameroon against Russia (42 years, 39 days).

His teammates, Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao, were also on target, while Uzbekistan conceded an own goal in a convincing performance by Roberto Martinez’s side after a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo last week.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is aiming to win his first World Cup trophy at this year’s tournament, adding the game’s biggest prize to the UEFA European Championship winner’s medal he won in 2016.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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