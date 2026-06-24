Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Football History At World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in six different World Cup campaigns when he scored against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, June 23, in Houston.

The 41-year-old Portugal skipper struck in the sixth minute of his nation’s Group K clash with Uzbekistan, through a cross from João Cancelo. It was Ronaldo’s ninth goal since making his tournament debut in 2006 and his 144th in total for his country.

Ronaldo later added to his total with a second goal in the 39th minute.

The goals mean the Portugal captain is the first player to score in six different World Cups: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026.

He is also now the second-oldest scorer in World Cup history (41 years, 138 days), behind Roger Milla in 1994 for Cameroon against Russia (42 years, 39 days).

His teammates, Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao, were also on target, while Uzbekistan conceded an own goal in a convincing performance by Roberto Martinez’s side after a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo last week.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is aiming to win his first World Cup trophy at this year’s tournament, adding the game’s biggest prize to the UEFA European Championship winner’s medal he won in 2016.



