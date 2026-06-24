Abducted APC Chieftain Dies In Bandits Custody

A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Koko/Besse Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammadu Mai Barga Besse, has d!ed in bandits captivity.

CKN NEWS reported that Besse was kidnapped alongside a cleric of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah wa Ikamatis-Sunnah (JIBWIS), Alhaji Muhammad Maibarga.

A disturbing video later surfaced online showing both men being subjected to humiliation by their captors in the Birnin Gwari forest, a notorious hideout for armed bandits operating across parts of northern Nigeria.

Kebbi State Police Command on June 10, confirmed Alhaji Maibarga’s death in captivity.

Security and conflict reporter Bakatsine, confirmed the latest development in a post on his X account on Tuesday, June 23.

“DEVASTATING UPDATE: Alhaji Muhammadu Mai Barga Besse, the immediate former APC Chairman of Koko/Besse LGA in Kebbi State, has now also been confirmed d3ad in captivity,” he wrote.

“This means both men seen in the videos released from the Birnin Gwari forest have lost their lives without ever reuniting with their families after their abduction.”

He described the incident as a painful reminder of the worsening security challenges confronting communities across northern Nigeria.

“What began as disturbing footage of humiliation has ended in the worst possible tragedy. Two lives gone, two families shattered and more painful questions about the security crisis facing communities across northern Nigeria,” Bakatsine added.