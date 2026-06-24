Police Parades Kidnappers Of Woman In Benin Captured In Viral Video

The Edo State Police Command wishes to update the general public on its breakthrough into the investigation of the kidnapping incident which occurred at vegetable market off Airport Road in Benin City on 14th June 2026.

Following the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, fdc, and acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Edo, launched a coordinated operation which led to the arrest of one Marvelous Isaac, male, 32 years, on 18/6/2026 in a gun duel while another suspect identified simply as Precious (surname unknown) was neutralized in the process.

Items recovered from the suspects included one Lexus RX 350 SUV with registration number EKP 848 AE, red in colour, which was confessed to have been used in the kidnapping operation; one pump-action shotgun; two live cartridges; a cash sum of ₦2,050,000; and one motorcycle.

The operatives on 20/6/2026 further arrested additional members of the organised crime syndicate, namely Gift Raphael, female, 27 years; who further led to the arrest of wisdom Michael, male; and Rufus Michael, male, during separate operations conducted within Benin City and parts of Delta State. and all suspects have made confessional statements linking them to the vegetable market incident and other criminal operations within the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, fdc, commends the operatives for their professionalism, courage, promptness and dedication in tracking down the criminal network. He assures residents of Edo State that the police will not stop untill all criminal elements are brought to justice.

The Command further urges members of the public to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information, while remaining vigilant and security conscious at all times.