Police Arrest Man Captured In Viral Assaulting Wife

A case that sparked outrage across social media has taken a dramatic turn after police in Abia State arrested a man seen in a viral video allegedly attacking a woman.

The arrest came after disturbing footage circulated online, showing the suspect holding the woman in a chokehold while repeatedly striking her.

Authorities have now confirmed that the suspect was tracked down and taken into custody.

Operatives of the Abia State Police Command’s Violent Crimes Response Unit carried out the arrest on June 20. According to reports, the suspect was apprehended in the Ogbor Hill area of Aba after police launched an investigation following the viral video.

The development has been welcomed by many social media users. Moreover, it has renewed conversations about violence against women and the need for stronger protection measures.

The incident first gained public attention when a 58-second clip surfaced online. In the footage, the suspect was seen restraining the woman while repeatedly punching her in the face.

Meanwhile, the woman appeared to struggle as the attack continued.

According to reports, the suspect noticed he was being filmed and immediately confronted the witness. However, the witness reportedly denied recording the incident in order to avoid further confrontation.

What made the video even more disturbing were the threats allegedly made during the attack.

In the footage, the suspect could reportedly be heard saying, “I will kill you today. You want to die?”

Many Nigerians praised the police for responding quickly after the video went viral.

Although details surrounding the relationship between the suspect and the victim remain unclear, investigations are expected to continue.

Police authorities have not yet released further information regarding possible charges.



