Gov Okpebholo Moves To Establish Special Court For Cultism And Kidnapping Cases

The Edo State Government has taken a major step in its war against cultism, kidnapping, and violent criminal gangs.

In a move that demonstrates a clear shift from rhetoric to action, Governor Monday Okpebholo has formally written to the Chief Judge of Edo State requesting the constitution of a Special Court dedicated to the speedy hearing and determination of cultism and kidnapping cases.

The letter, dated June 19, 2026, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, Esq., states that the request is aimed at ensuring the expeditious trial of offenders while strengthening the administration of criminal justice in Edo State.

This development is particularly significant because one of the biggest challenges in the fight against violent crime has often been the slow pace of prosecution. Arrests may be made, but when cases drag on for years, the deterrent effect is weakened.

The Okpebholo administration appears determined to change that.

From the demolition of properties linked to criminal activities, to aggressive security operations against cult groups and kidnapping syndicates, and now the push for a dedicated court system, the government is building what many observers see as a comprehensive anti-crime strategy.

For residents who have lived through decades of cult-related violence, gang wars, and rising kidnapping threats, this latest move sends a strong message:

The objective is not simply to arrest criminals. It is to ensure they face justice swiftly.

If approved by the Chief Judge, the Special Court will focus specifically on cultism and kidnapping offences, potentially accelerating trials and reducing delays that have often frustrated victims and law enforcement agencies alike.

For criminal gangs operating within Edo State, the message is becoming increasingly clear.

The hiding places are shrinking.

The arrests are increasing.

And now, the path from arrest to prosecution may become much shorter.

Governor Okpebholo promised a tougher fight against cultism and kidnapping.

With this latest action, many will argue that the government is not merely making promises.

It is putting structures in place to deliver results.





- Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah