Pastor Adeboye Didn’t Protest Against Goodluck Jonathan..Apostle Suleiman

The Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has said the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, never protested under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Suleman clarified that Adeboye and other preachers were directed by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, to embark on a prayer walk due to the hardship and insecurity issues during Jonathan’s administration.

The response followed growing bashing of Pastor Adeboye by a cross section of Nigerians and members of RCCG over what they claimed is an attempt to stop them from protesting against the surging insecurity in Nigeria by Pastor Adeboye

They claimed the same Pastor protested again the government of Goodluck Jonathan over same issue

They described his current stand as hypocritical