Pastor Adeboye Didn’t Protest Against Goodluck Jonathan..Apostle Suleiman

byCKN NEWS -
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The Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has said the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, never protested under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Suleman clarified that Adeboye and other preachers were directed by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, to embark on a prayer walk due to the hardship and insecurity issues during Jonathan’s administration.

The response followed growing bashing of Pastor Adeboye by a cross section of Nigerians and members of RCCG over what they claimed is an attempt to stop them from protesting against the surging insecurity in Nigeria by Pastor Adeboye 

They claimed the same Pastor protested again the government of Goodluck Jonathan over same issue 

They described his current stand as hypocritical 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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