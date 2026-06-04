Peter Obi Is Not President Of Nigeria..Activist Justice Ozobi Tells Deji Adeyanju ( Opinion )

Dear Adeyanju Deji

It is unfortunate and disappointing that in civilized countries, activists are known for speaking the truth and holding oppressive governments accountable. But the opposite is happening here.

If I didn’t know better, I would think Peter Obi is the president of Nigeria because of how often you mention his name, even though he has chosen not to respond to you.

You abuse him, insult him, and humiliate him as if he did something terrible to you personally.

We have a government that is corrupt and pushing citizens to the point of suffering, yet our so-called activists are focused on someone who is not even in government, but only a former presidential candidate.

This is why many Nigerians believe you work for the APC. Otherwise, what does Peter Obi have to do with the current problems in the country?

I thought the goal of activism was to fight for justice in Nigeria.

Deji, stop calling yourself an activist. You sound more like a political thug who uses Peter Obi’s name to make money on social media. Apart from mentioning Peter Obi, you hardly get attention.

Peter Obi has become like a bank for you — you cash out by insulting him.

Many Nigerians don’t know how much social media pays you for the comments and engagement you get from attacking Peter Obi. But money made this way will not last.

Right now, you are worse than the politicians you claim to criticize.

The way you insult Mr. Peter Obi many people would think he slept with your daughter, wife or mother.

Activism is not $tupidity.

Remove yourself from actvist and take your position on content creators list .

Right now you are the same with sabinus. Comedian actvist

Justice Ozobi