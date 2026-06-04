Final-year Female University Student Found Dead On Kogi Highway

A final-year female student of the Federal University Lokoja, Sarah Idoko, was found dead along the Lokoja-Abuja Highway in Kogi State, with police commencing efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death.

Idoko was found dead on Saturday night near the Crusher area along the Felele axis of Lokoja after she was allegedly dumped by unidentified assailants.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a vehicle stop briefly near the location at about 8pm before speeding away.

Passers-by later discovered the body by the roadside and alerted security authorities.

Initial reports suggested that the deceased was a student of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, after an identity card bearing her name was recovered at the scene.

The card revealed her enrolment in the Higher National Diploma programme in the Department of Office Technology Management for the 2024/2025 academic session.

However, the police later clarified that Sarah was a student of the Federal University Lokoja.

Confirming the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankarofi, disclosed that the investigations were ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death and apprehend those responsible.

“The command is working to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and track down those responsible,” the police commissioner said.

He assured residents that the outcome of the investigation would be made public at the appropriate time and reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring justice for the deceased.

Reacting to the development, the Association of Nigerian Female Students, Kogi State Chapter, condemned the killing, describing it as cruel, unfortunate, and unacceptable.

In a statement signed by its state coordinator, Celina James, the association expressed deep sorrow over the death and called on security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The group also urged relevant authorities to strengthen security around campuses and student communities to prevent similar incidents.

“The tragic death of Sarah Ojodomo has once again raised concerns about the safety and security of students and residents along the Felele corridor, a major gateway to Lokoja that has witnessed several security-related incidents in recent years,” the association stated.



