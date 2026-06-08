Oyo Govt Demolishes Kidnappers’ House Used In Ex Minister Adelabu Sister's Abduction

The Oyo State Government has demolished a three-bedroom bungalow allegedly used as a hideout by kidnappers involved in the abduction of relatives of former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

The demolished building was located in Lako Community, along the Aiyegun-Anaye Road area of Ibadan.

The victims, Mrs Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, were abducted on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at Elewura, Challenge area of Ibadan.

They were later rescued by police operatives after a tactical operation that reportedly led to the arrest of suspects linked to the kidnapping.

The demolition exercise was carried out on Monday by officials of the Oyo State Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, accompanied by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

The state government said the action forms part of ongoing efforts to combat kidnapping, dismantle criminal networks and deny criminals safe spaces across Oyo State.

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