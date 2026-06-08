Lagos APC Unveils Hamzat’s Deputy Governorship Candidate

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially unveiled Hon. Damilola Sonayon-James as its Deputy Governorship Candidate for the 2027 Lagos State governorship election.

She will contest alongside the party's governorship candidate, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, under the APC banner in the forthcoming poll.

Announcing the decision, the Lagos State APC Chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, said the choice of Sonayon-James followed extensive consultations and a rigorous selection process that evaluated competence, leadership capacity, grassroots acceptance, party loyalty, and commitment to the progressive ideals of the APC.

According to Ojelabi, the deputy governorship candidate has consistently demonstrated outstanding dedication to public service, grassroots mobilisation, community development, and the empowerment of women and youths across Lagos State.

He noted that her wealth of experience in governance, policy implementation, stakeholder engagement, and sustainable development positions her well to serve effectively as Deputy Governor.

"The emergence of Hon. Damilola Sonayon-James reflects the party's determination to present a ticket that embodies experience, innovation, inclusiveness, and visionary leadership," Ojelabi said.

He expressed confidence that the Hamzat-Sonayon-James ticket would build on the achievements of the current administration while driving the developmental aspirations of Lagos residents.

A respected grassroots politician and development professional, Sonayon-James has over the years been associated with several community empowerment initiatives, educational support programmes, women development projects, youth engagement activities, and other social intervention schemes across the state.

The APC leadership said her nomination further underscores the party's commitment to inclusive governance, gender representation, and greater participation of young people in the political process.

The party also called on its members, supporters, and the people of Lagos State to unite behind the Hamzat-Sonayon-James ticket ahead of the 2027 governorship election, expressing optimism that the team would deliver a more prosperous future for the state.