UK-based Nigerian Singer Talay Riley Stabbed To Death





A British-Nigerian singer and songwriter Talay Riley has died after being stabbed in East London, prompting a murder investigation by police.

Talay, whose real name was Mark Yinka Orabiyi, was attacked at about 9am on Friday on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown, according to local outlet Newham Recorder.

Emergency services responded to the scene but were unable to save the 35-year-old musician.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have launched an investigation into the killing.

His family confirmed his death in a statement, describing the loss as an “overwhelming sadness.”

“It is with overwhelming sadness that we confirm that Mark ‘Yinka’ Orabiyi, professionally known as Talay Riley, passed away yesterday morning,” the family said.

They described him as a Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling songwriter and artist whose humour, generosity and presence would be deeply missed by loved ones.

The family also thanked members of the public for their support during the difficult period.

“We are deeply grateful for the enormous outpouring of love and support that we have received through messages, calls and visits over the past hours,” the statement added.

Talay, the brother of music producer Scribz Riley, built a career spanning more than a decade in the R&B industry. He secured a publishing deal with Global Publishing at the age of 18 and later signed with Jive/Sony Records after featuring on rapper Chipmunk’s 2009 single.

In an emotional Instagram post, Scribz described his brother as a mentor, inspiration and “a light in so many people’s lives,” saying his heart was “shattered” by the loss.

Scribz wrote, “My heart is shattered! This doesn’t feel real. It feels like a bad dream. Just before he went to sleep we spoke about the future, staying positive and about everything we still had left to do. I never imagined that would be our last conversation.

“Yinka wasn’t just my brother. He was my mother’s son, a friend to many, a mentor, an inspiration, and a light in so many people’s lives. He had one of the purest hearts I’ve ever known. He loved deeply, gave freely, and touched countless people through his talent, kindness, and spirit.

“The outpouring of love already shows how many lives he impacted. You inspired so many people and your legacy will continue to live on through your music, your family, your friends, and everyone blessed enough to have known you. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and my family, we appreciate you all.”

Among those who paid tribute were rapper Stormzy and singer Craig David, who worked with Talay on his 2018 album,







