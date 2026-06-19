NPF-NCCC Arrests Suspects Over ₦7.7bn Telecom Data Fraud

The Nigeria Police Force through the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) has recorded significant progress in the investigation of a case involving Computer Related Fraud, Unauthorized Access to Computer Systems, and Theft of Telecom Services.

The investigation commenced following a complaint by a leading telecommunications service provider alleging the compromise and unauthorized use of staff login credentials. Preliminary investigation revealed that between October 1 and November 28, 2024, suspects unlawfully gained access to the company’s network billing infrastructure and fraudulently generated airtime which was subsequently converted to data bundles. The data bundles were thereafter distributed and sold through a network of vendors across the country.

In the course of the investigation, several suspects were arrested and over 400 laptops, 1,000 mobile phones, POS machines, cash exhibits and other evidential materials were recovered. The telecommunications provider was also able to reverse approximately 2,931.79 terabytes of fraudulently obtained data valued at about ₦3.8 billion.

Further investigation established the involvement of both insiders and external collaborators. In the second wave of the operation, conducted in May 2026, acting on actionable intelligence, operatives of the NPF-NCCC carried out coordinated operations in Kano, Katsina and Zamfara States leading to the arrest of key suspects including Musa Muhammed Kwandi, Nura Sadauki and Aminu Muhammed.

Other suspects arrested in connection with the investigation include Musa Hassan Mohammed, an IT specialist, Samson Alisigwe and Yusuf Shehu, all of whom are believed to have benefited from the proceeds of the fraudulent activities.

Through sustained financial investigation and asset tracing, operatives recovered the total sum of almost ₦90,000,000 (Ninety Million Naira) including two residential houses in Kano State, a mini-plaza, as well as a Toyota RAV4 vehicle being part of the proceeds of the crime.

Investigation is ongoing with a view to identifying other accomplices, tracing additional proceeds and ensuring the prosecution of all persons found culpable.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu psc(+), npm, reiterates the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to protecting the nation’s critical digital infrastructure and combating cybercrime in all its forms.

Members of the public with relevant information are encouraged to contact the NPF-NCCC through its e-reporting portal at nccc.npf.gov.ng or through the official NPF-NCCC social media channels.