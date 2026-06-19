Anambra Assembly Demands Prosecution Of Couple, Over Abuse Of 10-Year-Old Child

The Anambra State House of Assembly has called for the speedy prosecution of Mrs. Chioma Chukwunyere and the arrest of her husband over the gruesome abuse of 10-year-old Chiziterem, a case that has sparked outrage on social media.





The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by the member representing Onitsha North Constituency One, Honourable Ifeoma Azikiwe, who urged Governor Chukwuma Soludo to direct the Ministry of Women and Social Development and relevant agencies to investigate and prosecute the offenders in line with the Child Rights Law.





Presenting the motion during plenary, Honourable Azikiwe narrated how the boy was allegedly sent by his father in January to live with a family from his village who promised to care for him and enrol him in school.





She described the abuse as one of the most horrifying cases of child cruelty ever witnessed, stating that the child was repeatedly locked in toilets, beaten overnight, and tortured with a heated gas burner that was pressed against his head and face, resulting in severe injuries that became badly infected, with some wounds eating deep into the flesh.





Honourable Azikiwe called for the establishment of Child Rights Desks and emergency hotlines in all twenty-one local government areas, alongside whistleblower protection measures to encourage residents to report abuse cases without fear.





Contributing, the Majority Leader of the House, Sir Ikenna Ofodeme, and the member representing Anambra East Constituency, Honourable Obi Nweke, called for an open trial, insisting that charges including attempted murder, torture, and grievous bodily harm should be considered, while Honourable Golden Iloh of Ihiala Constituency Two and Honourable Tony Muobike of Aguata Constituency Two also urged the investigation of the husband and other residents of the compound for possible conspiracy.





Speaker of the House, Right Honourable Somtochukwu Udeze, who visited the child in hospital, described the incident as heartbreaking and stressed the need to strengthen the state's Child Rights Law and child protection measures.





The Speaker directed the House Committee on Judiciary to immediately begin a review of the Child Rights Law and urged local government social welfare departments to be more proactive in addressing child abuse cases across the state.