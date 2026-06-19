Nigerian Police Force Gets New Spokesman

IGP DISU APPOINTS CSP ANIETIE OKOKON EDEM INIEDU AS THE FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER





The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, has approved the appointment of CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu as the new Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force.





CSP Anietie Iniedu is a seasoned police officer with extensive experience in public communication, operational policing, intelligence management, institutional accountability, and administration. A native of Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, he holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Pure Chemistry from the University of Uyo and has undergone several professional trainings in investigative interviewing, crime scene management, human rights-based policing, strategic communication, and intelligence analysis.





Prior to his appointment, he served as Head of the Complaint Response Unit (CRU), Force Headquarters, Abuja, where he coordinated public complaint management and championed initiatives aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and public trust in the Nigeria Police Force. He also previously served as Public Relations Officer of the Police College of Information Technology, Kobape, Ogun State, among several operational and administrative appointments across the country.





CSP Iniedu has held key positions including Operations Officer, Maisandari Division, Yobe State Command; Area Crime Officer, Umuahia Area Command, Abia State; Staff Officer, IGP Secretariat, Force Headquarters; Second-in-Command, 50 Police Mobile Force Squadron, Kubwa; and Officer-in-Charge of the Force Headquarters Situation Room, where he supervised the coordination and dissemination of crime and security information nationwide.





The Inspector-General of Police has expressed confidence in CSP Iniedu's capacity to lead the Force Public Relations Department, noting that his experience and professional background will further enhance the Force's strategic communication efforts and strengthen public engagement in support of ongoing policing reforms and operational successes.





Members of the public and media stakeholders may contact the Force Public Relations Officer through the following channels:

Phone: 08128526154�X (Formerly Twitter): @cspiniedu





DCP ANTHONY OKON PLACID, psc(+), mnipr, mni�Outgoing Force Public Relations Officer

Force Headquarters, Abuja

19th June, 2026