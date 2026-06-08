Nigerian Remanded In Custody For Murder Of Fellow Nigerian In London

A United Kingdom court has remanded a 32-year-old man, Maxwell Oguanaya, in custody over the alleged murder of a 41-year-old Nigerian, Taiwo Ekerin, following an assault in Lewisham, London.

The Metropolitan Police disclosed this in a statement obtained on Sunday.

The police noted that Oguanaya was charged with murder after Ekerin died from injuries sustained during an altercation.

According to the statement, officers were called to Lewisham High Street at about 4:40am on May 24, following reports of an altercation.

The police said Ekerin later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on May 30.

The statement read, “Police were called at around 04:40hrs on Sunday, 24 May, to Lewisham High Street following reports of an altercation.

“Officers attended the scene and discovered a 41-year-old man with a serious head injury. He was treated at the scene by colleagues from the London Ambulance Service and taken to the hospital. On Saturday, 30 May, he was sadly pronounced dead.

“He can now be named Taiwo Ekerin. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.”

The Metropolitan Police said Oguanaya, 32, of Eastfield Road, Enfield, was arrested on suspicion of murder on June 4 and charged the following day.

Oguanaya appeared before Ealing Magistrates’ Court on June 5, where he was remanded in custody pending further proceedings.

The police said he is expected to appear in court again on June 9.

“Maxwell Oguanaya, 32 (21.07.1993), of Eastfield Road, Enfield, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, 4 June.

“He was charged on Friday, 5 June, and appeared at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on the same day. He was remanded in custody and will next appear on Tuesday, June 9,” the police added.

The statement also disclosed that a second man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of murder on June 5 and remains in police custody while investigations continue.

The police have yet to reveal the circumstances surrounding the altercation that resulted in Ekerin’s death.

Meanwhile, Taiwo’s brother, Kehinde Ekerin, confirmed that he died from an unprovoked assault during a night out.

In a GoFundMe appeal, Ekerin said the family seeks public support to cover funeral costs.

“It is with profound sadness and heartbreak that we share the passing of our beloved Taiwo Ekerin, who tragically lost his life following an unprovoked attack during a night out.

Born on 25th December 1984, Ekerin was a much-loved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He shared a special bond with his twin brother, and his loss left an unimaginable void in the lives of all who knew and loved him.

“Above all, Taiwo was a devoted father to his daughter, who now faces the future without her dad. He was known for his warmth, kindness, sense of humour, and the love he gave so freely to those around him. His life was taken far too soon, and our family is struggling to come to terms with this devastating tragedy.

“As we prepare to lay Taiwo to rest, we are asking for support to help cover funeral expenses and give him the dignified farewell he deserves. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help ease the financial burden on the family during this incredibly difficult time,” the appeal read.

As of the time of filing this report, a total of £3,710 has been raised out of the £10,000 target.