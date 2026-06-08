Man Sent To Life Imprisonment For Murder In Uk

Fawaz Abdulkareem, popularly known as “Larry Hoover,” has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the United Kingdom for the murder of 32-year-old Daniel Manuel.

According to reports, Abdulkareem fatally stabbed Manuel three times during an argument over money at his apartment in Bondway, Southwark, on July 5, 2025. The two men had reportedly spent the night at a nightclub before returning to Abdulkareem’s flat with friends.

Investigators said Abdulkareem attempted to disguise the murder weapon and later threw the knife from the 14th-floor window in an effort to destroy evidence. However, detectives recovered the weapon and dismissed his claim that he acted in self-defence.

A jury at Croydon Crown Court unanimously found the 36-year-old guilty of murder and possession of a bladed article. On June 5, 2026, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and must serve a minimum of 17 years before being eligible for parole.

Daniel’s wife, Zulal, described her late husband as her “partner, home, and emotional safety,” adding that his violent death has left her life completely shattered.



