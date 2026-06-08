Man Sent To Life Imprisonment For Murder In Uk

byCKN NEWS -
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Fawaz Abdulkareem, popularly known as “Larry Hoover,” has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the United Kingdom for the murder of 32-year-old Daniel Manuel.

According to reports, Abdulkareem fatally stabbed Manuel three times during an argument over money at his apartment in Bondway, Southwark, on July 5, 2025. The two men had reportedly spent the night at a nightclub before returning to Abdulkareem’s flat with friends.

Investigators said Abdulkareem attempted to disguise the murder weapon and later threw the knife from the 14th-floor window in an effort to destroy evidence. However, detectives recovered the weapon and dismissed his claim that he acted in self-defence.

A jury at Croydon Crown Court unanimously found the 36-year-old guilty of murder and possession of a bladed article. On June 5, 2026, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and must serve a minimum of 17 years before being eligible for parole.

Daniel’s wife, Zulal, described her late husband as her “partner, home, and emotional safety,” adding that his violent death has left her life completely shattered.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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