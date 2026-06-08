Xenophobia: FG Approves Five Evacuation Tlights For 500 Screened Nigerians

Following renewed xenophobic tensions in parts of South Africa, the Federal Government has approved five evacuation flights to bring Nigerians home, with more than 500 citizens already screened and cleared for repatriation.

The update was given on Sunday by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, who also announced an extension of the screening exercise to Wednesday, June 10, 2026, to accommodate additional applicants.

Ebienfa said President Bola Tinubu approved the deployment of five Air Peace-operated evacuation flights, with the first expected to depart Johannesburg on Monday evening, subject to final aviation clearances.

“I just received confirmation from our Mission in Pretoria that the screening exercise of Nigerian nationals that have indicated interest to be evacuated back home has been extended to Wednesday, 10th June, 2026. So far, over 500 persons have been screened and cleared,” he said.

He added that the first flight would airlift about 270 passengers, pending the issuance of necessary permits.

“Mr. President has approved five evacuation flights that will be operated by Air Peace and the first flight, which will airlift about 270 passengers, is expected to leave Johannesburg on Monday evening if the necessary permits and clearance are secured for the aircraft,” Ebienfa stated.

He noted that final departure time and arrival details would be released once confirmed by the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa.

The evacuation follows rising xenophobic tensions in parts of South Africa, where attacks and threats against foreign nationals have triggered fear and displacement.

Nigeria had earlier begun screening citizens at its High Commission in Pretoria in collaboration with South African immigration, police, and diplomatic authorities to verify those willing to return home. Initial estimates put the figure at about 400, though officials said the number remained provisional.

Authorities had explained that the screening exercise was necessary to establish a verified list before any evacuation flights could be deployed.

The situation in South Africa has seen sporadic violence and intimidation targeting migrants, forcing some to seek refuge in temporary shelters as tensions persist in affected communities.

South Africa authorities have condemned the attacks and warned that security agencies would act against individuals or groups involved in unlawful actions against foreigners.

Nigeria’s evacuation effort joins similar moves by other African countries, including Ghana and Mozambique, which have also begun repatriating their citizens amid the unrest.

According to the Federal Government, the evacuation remains voluntary and will continue in phases, while diplomatic engagements with South African authorities are ongoing to ensure the safety of Nigerians who remain in the country.



