Iyabo Obasanjo Dumps APC

A former Ogun Central senator and daughter of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress, alleging persistent disrespect, rejection and unfair treatment by the party’s leadership in Ogun State.

Obasanjo, who recently contested for the APC governorship ticket in Ogun State, announced her resignation in a letter dated May 31 and addressed to the state APC Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent on Monday.

The United States-based Associate Professor of Epidemiology criticised the consensus process that produced Senator Solomon Adeola (Yayi) as the party’s governorship candidate, describing it as inconsistent with the APC’s guidelines.

According to her, although she had pledged to abide by any consensus arrangement adopted by the party, she was neither consulted nor involved in the process before Adeola was announced as the consensus candidate.

She also alleged that some of her supporters were prevented from entering the venue where the candidate was unveiled and were subjected to intimidation.

Despite her reservations, Obasanjo said she accepted the party’s decision in the interest of unity and publicly congratulated Adeola on the night of his emergence.

She disclosed that the senator later contacted her and requested a meeting with her supporters, during which three requests were presented to him.

According to her, Adeola promised to respond within a week, but more than two months later, no feedback had been received.

Obasanjo said the development reflected a broader pattern of disregard for her contributions to the party.

She stated, “I agreed to support whichever candidate emerged through a consensus process, but I was not consulted before Senator Adeola was presented as the consensus candidate. Some of my supporters were denied access to the venue and intimidated. Nevertheless, I accepted the outcome in the interest of party unity and publicly congratulated Senator Adeola that same night.

“Following his emergence, Senator Adeola requested a meeting with my supporters. During that meeting, three requests were made and he promised to respond within one week. More than two months later, no response has been received.

“The treatment I have received since then has reflected a consistent pattern of rejection and disrespect. When disrespect is the only dish served, then one should leave the table. I am therefore leaving the APC table where I am not welcomed.”

The former senator, however, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, the Ogun APC chairman, Chief Sanusi, and the Ogun Central Senatorial leadership led by Chief Soremi for the support and courtesy they extended to her while she remained in the party.

Obasanjo returned to active politics earlier this year after registering as an APC member in Ward 11, Ibogun, Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

She had previously served as Ogun State Commissioner for Health from 2003 to 2007 and represented Ogun Central in the Senate between 2007 and 2011.

After losing her re-election bid in 2011, she relocated to the United States and largely stayed away from partisan politics until late 2025, when campaign billboards bearing her image appeared across Abeokuta, signalling a possible political comeback ahead of the 2027 elections.

She subsequently declared her intention to contest the Ogun governorship under the APC before announcing her resignation from the party.



