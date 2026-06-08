Oyo APC Guber Candidate Denies Involvement In Adelabu Sister's Kidnap

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, has denied any connection to the abduction of the sister of former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, and her twin sons.

The denial followed growing political rumours and online speculation after the victims were kidnapped in Ibadan before being rescued during a police operation.

Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul, younger sister of Chief Adelabu, alongside her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, were reportedly abducted on their way to school before security operatives later secured their release during a coordinated rescue mission.

Reacting to the development, Senator Alli reportedly distanced himself completely from the incident, insisting he had no involvement or connection whatsoever with the kidnapping.

The incident has generated serious political conversations within Oyo State, especially as tensions continue to rise ahead of the 2027 governorship race where political alignments and rivalries are already becoming visible.

Police authorities had earlier confirmed the successful rescue operation, revealing that suspected kidnappers engaged operatives in a gun battle during the mission.

The abduction and rescue of Adelabu’s family members also sparked nationwide concern over insecurity and the growing activities of kidnapping gangs across different parts of Nigeria.

As of the time of filing this report, investigations into the kidnapping are still ongoing while security agencies continue efforts to track down other fleeing suspects connected to the crime.



