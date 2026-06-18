Nigerian Bags Five Years Jail Term For Rape In UK

Qudus Ajeyemi, a 27-year-old Nigerian student in the UK who was known as “Spartan,” was sentenced to five and a half years in prison after being convicted of attempted rape and sexual assault.

The case stemmed from a March 2023 incident in Hull, where he offered a heavily intoxicated woman a place to rest after a night out, then allegedly touched her without consent, undressed, and continued despite her repeated objections.

The woman managed to escape and later reported the incident. A key piece of evidence was a recorded FaceTime call in which Ajeyemi repeatedly apologized and admitted his actions while asking for forgiveness.

Following a trial, he was found guilty, sentenced to five and a half years in prison, ordered to register as a sex offender for life, given a seven-year restraining order, and will be deported to Nigeria after completing his sentence.



