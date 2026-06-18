Nigerian Bags Five Years Jail Term For Rape In UK

byCKN NEWS -
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Qudus Ajeyemi, a 27-year-old Nigerian student in the UK who was known as “Spartan,” was sentenced to five and a half years in prison after being convicted of attempted rape and sexual assault.

 The case stemmed from a March 2023 incident in Hull, where he offered a heavily intoxicated woman a place to rest after a night out, then allegedly touched her without consent, undressed, and continued despite her repeated objections. 

The woman managed to escape and later reported the incident. A key piece of evidence was a recorded FaceTime call in which Ajeyemi repeatedly apologized and admitted his actions while asking for forgiveness.

 Following a trial, he was found guilty, sentenced to five and a half years in prison, ordered to register as a sex offender for life, given a seven-year restraining order, and will be deported to Nigeria after completing his sentence.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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