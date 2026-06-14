NDLEA Intercepts Businessman With 6.10kg Cocaine Starched In Shirts, Towels From Brazil

A 41-year-old Sao Paulo Brazil based businessman, Abugu Oliver Ikechukwu has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for importing shirts and towels impregnated with 6.10 kilograms of liquid cocaine from the South American country into Nigeria.

Abugu was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos upon arrival from Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia aboard an Ethiopian Airways flight on Thursday 11th June 2026. A thorough search of his luggage led to the recovery of 14 towels and shirts, all soaked in liquid cocaine, dried and well ironed.

In his statement, the suspect claims he has lived for over 14 years in Brazil where he runs an African restaurant. He added that he was in Nigeria to see his wife and buy food stuff in bulk for his restaurant.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old woman Chidimma Sunday and a 28-year-old man Abubakar Usman, both persons living with disability have been taken into NDLEA custody in Abia and Rivers state respectively following their involvement in illicit drug trade. While Chidimma was nabbed with 1.8kg skunk by Umuosu vigilante group in Umuna Autonomous community, Isialangwa North LGA Abia state and handed over to NDLEA on Wednesday 10th June, Abubakar was arrested at Rumuokoro Port Harcourt Rivers state with 400 grams of skunk, 5 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of tramadol, 5 grams of swinol and 18 grams of diazepam during a raid by NDLEA officers on Tuesday 9th June.