Abdulsalami’s Refusal To Extend Military Rule Saved Nigeria’s Democracy..Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday credited former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), with playing a pivotal role in securing Nigeria’s democratic future by resisting pressures to prolong military rule and instead overseeing a swift transition to civilian government.

Jonathan said Abdulsalami’s decision to relinquish power after just 11 months in office, despite mounting pressure from influential interests within the military establishment, remains one of the most significant acts of statesmanship in Nigeria’s contemporary history.

Speaking at the public presentation of three books in honour of Abdulsalami as part of activities marking his 84th birthday in Abuja, the former president described the retired general as one of the architects of Nigeria’s democratic stability.

According to him, the former military ruler demonstrated uncommon courage by choosing national interest over personal power at a time when he wielded enormous authority following the death of General Sani Abacha in 1998.

“If there is anybody we can give credit to for stabilising democracy in Nigeria today, it is General Abdulsalami Abubakar,” Jonathan declared.

“A military Head of State, surrounded by military officers, armed personnel and all the instruments of power, with people urging him to remain in office, yet he had the courage to say no. That takes somebody with an uncommon commitment to the peace and progress of the country.”

Jonathan noted that Abdulsalami assumed leadership during one of Nigeria’s most delicate political periods and chose to faithfully implement a transition programme that culminated in the restoration of democratic governance in 1999.

He said the former Head of State’s conduct underscored the essence of true leadership, which he described as service, sacrifice and dedication to the collective good rather than the pursuit of personal ambition.

“At a defining moment in our nation’s history, he demonstrated uncommon courage and selflessness by guiding Nigeria through a peaceful transition that restored democratic governance and renewed hope in the future of our country,” he said.





Drawing a contrast with leaders who succumb to pressure from political associates and beneficiaries of power, Jonathan recalled that some leaders had abandoned plans to leave office because of influences from those around them, often with adverse consequences.

Without mentioning names, he said Abdulsalami stood out for honouring his commitment to democratic transition despite possessing the means to remain in power.

“We must commend Abdulsalami Abubakar. When the time came to leave office, he left. That decision helped shape the democratic stability we enjoy today,” Jonathan said.

The former president further described Abdulsalami as a statesman whose influence has transcended his tenure in office, noting that his enduring legacy is rooted in humility, patriotism and unwavering commitment to national service.

He commended the former Head of State’s continued contributions to peace and democracy through the National Peace Committee, which has become a critical platform for promoting peaceful elections, dialogue and national cohesion.

“Beyond his tenure in office, General Abdulsalami has remained a steadfast advocate of peace, dialogue, national unity and democratic stability,” Jonathan said.

“Through the National Peace Committee, he has continued to promote peaceful elections, conflict resolution and nation-building initiatives across the country.”

Jonathan also highlighted Abdulsalami’s interventions in peacebuilding efforts across the African continent, particularly in conflict resolution initiatives in Sudan and other countries.

He described the unveiling of the three books as a significant contribution to preserving Nigeria’s history and documenting lessons in leadership, governance and nation-building for future generations.

According to him, the publications would provide future Nigerians with valuable insights into the life, military career and public service of one of the country’s most respected elder statesmen.

“As we celebrate General Abdulsalami today, we are reminded that nations are built not only by policies and institutions but also by the character of those who lead them,” he said.

“His life offers enduring lessons in integrity, humility, patriotism and commitment to national service.”

Jonathan congratulated the former Head of State on attaining the age of 84 and prayed for continued good health, wisdom and strength, expressing hope that his legacy would continue to inspire future generations to place national interest above personal ambition.

“May his legacy continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to place country above self and service above personal ambition,” he said.

The books unveiled at the event chronicled Abdulsalami’s life and military career, his stewardship of Nigeria’s transition to democratic rule, and his continuing role in peacebuilding and democratic advocacy across Africa.



