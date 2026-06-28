More Revelations On How Actor Alex Ekubo Died





According to reports, late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo first sought medical attention in October 2025 after reportedly noticing bl00d in his urine.





It was further reported that an MRI scan carried out in January 2026 revealed a mass in his left kidney, leading to the surgical removal of the kidney on March 2, 2026.





Reports also state that his condition deteriorated on April 1, 2026, after which he remained hospitalized until his passing.





He was said to have been battling Stage IV metastatic kidney cancer.





The reports further claim that Anwuli had no involvement in his illness, contrary to allegations reportedly made by some of Alex Ekubo’s relatives.





Additionally, it has been alleged that Alex Ekubo’s biological parents separated when he was a toddler due to allegations of infidelity involving his mother, who reportedly relocated back to Nigeria about two years before his death.



