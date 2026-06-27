DSS Releases Man Wrongfully Arrested Over Alleged Boko Haram Links, Compensates Him With N3m

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, has ordered the immediate release of a man who was wrongfully linked to Boko Haram terrorists following a review of his case.

The release followed the findings of a DSS investigation review panel, which cleared Nura Idris of allegations of collaborating with the terrorist group.

In addition to ordering his release, the DSS Director-General approved a compensation package of N3 million to help Idris meet his immediate needs and also pledged to support him in rebuilding his business.

According to a security source, Idris, a farmer and livestock rearer from Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was arrested by a sister security agency in Suleja, Niger State, in June 2024 over alleged links to terrorists before being transferred to DSS custody.