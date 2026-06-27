DSS Releases Man Wrongfully Arrested Over Alleged Boko Haram Links, Compensates Him With N3m

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, has ordered the immediate release of a man who was wrongfully linked to Boko Haram terrorists following a review of his case.

The release followed the findings of a DSS investigation review panel, which cleared Nura Idris of allegations of collaborating with the terrorist group.

In addition to ordering his release, the DSS Director-General approved a compensation package of N3 million to help Idris meet his immediate needs and also pledged to support him in rebuilding his business.

According to a security source, Idris, a farmer and livestock rearer from Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was arrested by a sister security agency in Suleja, Niger State, in June 2024 over alleged links to terrorists before being transferred to DSS custody.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال