NASPRI Graduates New Set Of Military Photo Journalists

The Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI) has today 26 June 2026 graduated new set of proficient military photographers who will be at the forefront of fighting negative narratives through photo storytelling.

Brigadier General Ezindu Idimah(Rtd) while serving as the Special Guest of Honor at the graduation ceremony of 2nd quarter A3 Photography Course 16/26 held at the Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja Auditorium, Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Giri, Abuja emphasized that effective communication remains vital to enhancing transparency, building public trust, and strengthening civil-military cooperation, particularly in the fight against terrorism and other security challenges confronting the nation.

According to Brig Gen Idimah, the course equips students with the skills needed to document military operations, provide accurate visual narratives of events and emerging trends. He noted that the establishment of the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI) was a visionary initiative that continues to contribute significantly to the Army’s information and communication objectives.

He commended NASPRI for producing highly skilled personnel and attracting participants from sister services and agencies, while praising the Acting Commandant and his team for sustaining the institution’s reputation as a centre of excellence.

In his remarks, the Acting Commandant, Lt Col Shuaib Umar, stated that the course was designed to enhance the operational capacity of personnel in both single-service and joint operations. He urged the graduating students to remain professional, effective, and humane in the discharge of their duties.

Lt Col Umar also expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu, as well as the Chief of Training (Army) and the Commander TRADOC, for their continued support to NASPRI. He also applauded the Acting Director Army Public Relations for strategic guidance and support to NASPRI.

Among the dignitaries who graced the occasion was the representative of the Acting Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Navy Capt(NN) A Sani, representative of the Director Physical Training Lt Col G Adamu, the Dean Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, University of Abuja Prof Abdullahi Saleh Bashir, alongside other distinguished guests.

The event featured the presentation of certificates and awards to outstanding students, presentation of souvenirs to distinguished guests, and group photographs to mark the successful completion of the course.