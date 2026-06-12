Minister of Defence Gen Musa Visits IGP Tunji Disu

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 Minister of Defence Gen Chris Musa post on his his visit to Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu today 

"In an effort to strengthen national security and deepen collaboration among the nation's security agencies, I met with the Inspector-General of Nigeria Police Force  and senior officers of the Force.

Some of the key outcomes of our engagement included:

1. Strengthening military-police operational coordination to enhance joint responses to security threats.

2. Improving intelligence sharing mechanisms for faster detection, disruption, and neutralisation of criminal activities nationwide.

3. Eliminating operational overlaps among security institutions.

4. Enhancing critical information exchange to support more proactive security operations nationwide.

5. Deepening inter-agency synergy and institutional cooperation across the national security architecture.

6. Establishing clearer frameworks for coordinated planning and execution of security operations.



7. Reinforcing a unified approach to tackling terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other emerging security threats.

8. Advancing efforts to improve response times and operational effectiveness through closer collaboration.

A secure nation requires security institutions that work in synergy. As threats continue to evolve, our collective coordination and commitment to a common purpose must remain stronger than ever in safeguarding lives, securing our communities, and preserving national stability.

June 11, 2026.

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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