Veteran Nollywood Actor Kola Oyewo Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kola Oyewo, has died at the age of 80.

Oyewo reportedly passed away on Friday.

Son of the veteran actor, Dr. Wale Oyewo, confirmed the development to newsmen hours after his demise.

Also confirming Oyewo’s death is Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod, who in a post on his Instagram handle announced the demise of the legendary actor and filmaker.

“Kola Oyewo has taken his final bow.

“His remarkable talent, timeless performances, and immense contributions to the Nigerian theatre and film industry will never be forgotten. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

“Rest well, sir. Your work lives on.” Afod wrote.

Oyewo death had since thrown the Nollywood industry and cultural community into mourning.

Born on March 27, 1946, in Oba-Ile, Osun State, Kola Oyewo began his acting career in 1964 with the legendary Oyin Adejobi Theatre Group before becoming one of the most recognizable faces in Nigerian theatre and film.





He earned widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Odewale in Ola Rotimi’s celebrated play, The Gods Are Not to Blame, a role that cemented his status as a leading figure in African theatre.

Beyond the stage, he featured prominently in several notable productions including Saworoide, Sango, Koseegbe, Super Story, and numerous Yoruba-language films that contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s movie industry.

A distinguished academic, Oyewo held a doctorate degree in Drama from the University of Ibadan and taught at several institutions, including Obafemi Awolowo University, Redeemer’s University, and Elizade University.

Through his teaching and mentorship, he helped shape generations of actors, playwrights, and scholars across Nigeria.

Only months ago, the late Oyewo celebrated his 80th birthday and received tributes from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who described him as a national treasure and a worthy ambassador of Yoruba theatre and Nigerian storytelling.



