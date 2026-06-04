LASU Reacts To Killing Of Student By Armed Robbers





LASU MOURNS STUDENT, OTABOR BOLUWATIFE JOSEPH

The Management of Lagos State University (LASU) received with profound sadness the news of the death of one of its students, OTABOR Boluwatife Joseph (Matric No. 240341269) of the Department of History and International Studies, Faculty of Arts, following injuries sustained during an armed robbery attack in the Iba area of Lagos.

On behalf of the Management, staff, students, and the entire University community, the Vice-Chancellor, Distinguished Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola OLATUNJI-BELLO, mni, NPOM, extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult and painful time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this tragic loss.

Available information indicates that the unfortunate incident occurred off campus on the night of Friday, 29th May 2026, when the deceased and his friends were attacked by armed robbers. Upon receiving reports of the incident, the University, through the Acting Dean, Students' Affairs, Dr Abiodun FATAI-ABATAN immediately provided support, escalated the matter to the Vice-Chancellor, and maintained contact with relevant medical personnel involved in his treatment. The University also monitored developments closely throughout the period of his hospitalisation.

Following the sad news of his passing on Tuesday, 2nd June 2026, representatives of the University engaged with his family, officials of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), and law enforcement authorities. The University is actively cooperating with security agencies to ensure that the circumstances surrounding the attack are thoroughly investigated and those responsible are brought to justice.

The University, again, condoles with the family and all who knew him and prays that the Almighty God will give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. We also pray that the soul of OTABOR Boluwatife Joseph rest in perfect peace. Amen.

Signed:

Mr Olaniyi S. JEARIOGBE

Acting Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations

Lagos State University.