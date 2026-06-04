Accord Party Chairman Shot In Osun State

byCKN NEWS -
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The Osun State Police Command has launched an investigation after the Accord Party chairman in Osogbo Local Government Area, Asimiyu Ajibola, was shot by suspected gunmen.

Ajibola was attacked on Wednesday night in the MDS area of Osogbo and is currently receiving treatment at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital.

Police spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, said the incident happened around 9:50pm when two armed men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire on the victim.

According to the police, officers responded to a distress call, evacuated Ajibola to a medical facility and immediately launched a manhunt for the attackers.


The police said medical personnel confirmed that Ajibola is in stable condition and responding positively to treatment.


Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, has ordered a high-level investigation into the attack and directed relevant units to identify and arrest those responsible.


The Osun State Government also condemned the incident, calling for a thorough and professional investigation, while noting that the attack appears to have elements of political colouration.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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