FCT Command Debunks False Alarm Of Alleged Kidnapping Of Students

The FCT Police Command has denied media reports over alleged kidnapping of students at Phase 1 Primary School, Gbagalape, Abuja today June 4.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said at about 10:30am, officers of the FCT Police Command attached to Nyanya Division received a distress call alleging an ongoing kidnapping incident at Phase 1 Primary School, Gbagalape, Abuja. Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Nyanya Division, immediately mobilized officers and surveillance teams to the scene.

Adeh stated that preliminary investigations revealed that students had suddenly started shouting “k!dnappers” and running out of the school premises, creating panic among teachers and members of the community. Consequently, the school premises were cordoned off and thoroughly searched by responding officers.

She said following extensive search and questioning of persons within and around the school premises, no k!dnapping incident was established, no suspect was sighted, and no victim was identified. She mentioned that additionally, surrounding hills, boundaries, and adjoining areas were patrolled and searched, while nearby schools were also visited as part of precautionary security measures.

She urged members of the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information capable of creating unnecessary panic and tension within communities.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, encouraged residents of the Federal Capital Territory to promptly report suspicious activities or emergencies to the nearest Police Station or through the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913, 07057337653.



