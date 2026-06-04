Anambra Women Affairs Commissioner, Onyekesi Vows To Expose 8 Men Who Raped

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Anambra State, Mrs. Esther Chinyere Onyekesi has wept over the s*xual molestation and exploitation of a teenager in Nawfia by eight men including her guardian.

The teenager, who was severely r*ped by these men is now two months pregnant according to medical report presented by a concerned priest from Nawfia who reported the case to the commissioner.





Onyekesi frowned at the trauma orchestrated by the level of molestation and exploitation the young girl passed through in the hands of the adults who were supposed to protect her.





She assured the safety of the girl and encouraged men to protect women, especially young girls rather than take advantage for the sake of the society.





According to the 16 year-old teenager who was brought to the office of the commissioner, her guardian forces himself on her every night and later others join in that act.





She said with the help of a good Samaritan she was rescued last week from the abuse and some arrests have been made before she was brought to the commissioner's office for safety.

When asked about the wife of her guardian, she said the wife is a stroke patient while her sons and daughters are all grown and some are married.





She informed the commissioner that the police had arrested two persons out of the eight that molested her and others were on the run.