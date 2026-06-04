US Govt Deports 110 Nigerians

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed the deportation of 355 West Africans under its “WOW” (West Africa Operations Watch) initiative, with Nigeria accounting for 110 deportees—the highest number among the region’s countries. 

Liberia follows with 94, while Ghana and Senegal have 30 and 19, respectively. The list also includes nationals from Cameroon, Gambia, Côte d’Ivoire, Mauritania, Cape Verde, Burkina Faso, Niger, Guinea, Togo, Mali, Benin, and Guinea-Bissau. 

Although specific charges were not disclosed, the program typically targets individuals convicted of serious crimes such as fraud, money laundering, drug trafficking, and violent offenses.#DWAfrica

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال