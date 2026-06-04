US Govt Deports 110 Nigerians

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed the deportation of 355 West Africans under its “WOW” (West Africa Operations Watch) initiative, with Nigeria accounting for 110 deportees—the highest number among the region’s countries.

Liberia follows with 94, while Ghana and Senegal have 30 and 19, respectively. The list also includes nationals from Cameroon, Gambia, Côte d’Ivoire, Mauritania, Cape Verde, Burkina Faso, Niger, Guinea, Togo, Mali, Benin, and Guinea-Bissau.

Although specific charges were not disclosed, the program typically targets individuals convicted of serious crimes such as fraud, money laundering, drug trafficking, and violent offenses.#DWAfrica