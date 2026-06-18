Landlord Arrested Over Murder Of Nursing Student In Anambra

The Anambra State Command said it has taken a landlord into custody for interrogation following the suspected murd£r of a 23-year-old female nursing student in her residence in Alor, Anambra State.

The Command's Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement today, June 18.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc, mnips, PhD, has directed investigative officers to expedite action on the investigation into the suspected murd£r of the student, whose lifeless body was discovered at her residence in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The CP gave the directive following the transfer of the case from the Nnobi Divisional Police Headquarters to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, for a comprehensive and discreet investigation.

The incident was first reported on June 14, 2026, after the deceased’s body was discovered within the compound where she resided as a tenant.

Police operatives who visited the scene observed a deep cut on the deceased’s thigh, other visible marks of violence on her body and blood stains around the scene, suggesting that she may have been murd£red. Further inquiries revealed that the deceased was a student of the College of Nursing Sciences, Alor.

"Meanwhile, the landlord of the premises has been taken into custody and is currently undergoing interrogation as part of ongoing investigations. The body of the deceased has been deposited in a hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy," the statement said.

"Consequently, CP Orutugu has ordered a thorough and professional investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and charged the investigating team to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the facts and ensuring that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.

"The Commissioner of Police further reassured the public of the Command’s commitment to ensuring justice in the matter and urged anyone with useful information that could aid the investigation to come forward."