Alleged N5.78bn UBEC Fraud : Court Fixes July 27 For Further Trial Of Ex-Kwara Governor

Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, adjourned proceedings in the ongoing trial of former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, and his Finance Commissioner, Ademola Banu, to July 27, 2026, for the continuation of the cross-examination of the sixth prosecution witness, Stanley Ujilibo.

The adjournment followed an oral application by counsel to the second defendant, Ibn Mahmud, who informed the court that the lead defence counsel, Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, was indisposed.





Ahmed and Banu are being prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over the alleged diversion of N5.78 billion belonging to the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB.

Ujilibo further testified that the former governor (Armed) approved a request to obtain a N1 billion loan from the state's SUBEB counterpart fund to pay workers' salaries. He explained that the approval followed a request by the Commissioner of Finance (Banu), which was contrary to the statutory purpose for which the SUBEB funds were designated.

During cross-examination, Ujilibo, an Assistant Commander of the EFCC, told the court that the SUBEB operated under its own governing board and that neither Ahmed nor Banu was a member.

According to the witness, the former governor was responsible for appointing the SUBEB chairman and other principal officers of the board but did not serve as a board member.

"The former governor gave approval for a request to secure a N1 billion loan from the state's SUBEB counterpart fund for the payment of workers' salaries," the witness said.

Ujilibo also disclosed that investigations did not extend to the former governor's personal bank accounts because the petition before the Commission did not link the allegedly diverted funds to any of his personal accounts.

He added that none of the accounting officers of the SUBEB is currently facing trial in connection with the case.

Midway into the proceedings, counsel to the first defendant, Abdulrasaq Gold, SAN, sought an adjournment to enable him obtain copies of the statement made by Ahmed to the EFCC in Abuja, as well as his asset declaration forms, for the purpose of further cross-examination of the witness.

Counsel to the EFCC, Adebisi Adeniyi, opposed the application, arguing that the defence had sufficient time to request the documents since the commencement of the trial in 2024.

In his ruling, Justice Abdulgafar declined the application but held that the defence was at liberty to recall the witness for further cross-examination after obtaining the requested documents. He also adjourned the matter till July 27, 2026 for further cross-examination of witnesses.