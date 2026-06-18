Emir Sanusi Frowns At Nasir El-Rufai’s Stringent Bail Conditions





Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, says Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, is facing stringent bail conditions before being released from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).





El-Rufai has been in the custody of the ICPC since February 19 over alleged financial impropriety during his tenure as governor of Kaduna between 2015 and 2023.





On April 13, the ICPC arraigned the former governor at the Kaduna high court on an amended nine-count charge bordering on alleged fraud and abuse of office.





Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the el-Rufai Support Group Association (ERSGA) said it has engaged a United States-based advocacy firm to lead an international campaign over the ongoing trial of the former governor of Kaduna.





Mohammed Salihu, director of strategic partnerships of ERSGA, said the association had retained Vanguard Africa, a Washington DC-based organisation, to engage policymakers, democracy advocates, and international stakeholders on developments surrounding el-Rufai’s prosecution.





Speaking to journalists after an event, Sanusi alleged that authorities demanded that an emir and a senior government official stand surety for el-Rufai before he could be released.





“For example, look at what is happening with my brother, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai. He is currently in custody, and the requirements for his release are incredibly difficult,” Sanusi said, speaking in Hausa.





“They stated that an emir and a senior government worker must sign his bail.”





The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also lamented the declining social and cultural standing of the northern region.





Sanusi said poverty has long existed in the region, but northerners have historically maintained their dignity and placed their trust in God despite economic hardship.





“Regarding the north, we all know that poverty has been a long-standing issue here. Yet, despite their poverty, northern people value and respect themselves, leaving everything in the hands of Almighty God,” he said.





“What is troubling the north is not just a lack of money, but the erosion of our culture, the testing of our patience, and the continuous attempt to copy other cultures across this country.”





Sanusi noted that northerners no longer command the level of acceptance and influence they once enjoyed in national politics.





“Previously, a northerner was widely accepted to lead the entire nation, but today, northerners are no longer viewed differently from anyone else,” he said.



