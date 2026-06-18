Fix Insecurity Or Resign , House Of Reps Tells Tinubu

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives yesterday called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to either refocus governance on tackling national security challenges and economic hardship or step aside, warning that Nigeria is facing what it described as deepening insecurity, judicial controversy, and democratic backsliding ahead of the 2027 elections.

The lawmakers also called on the president to suspend political activities for his reelection and squarely address the rising security challenges and economic problems facing the country.

Minority Leader of the House, Fred Agbedi, made the call during a press conference by opposition lawmakers at the National Assembly, Abuja, where they accused the administration of prioritising politics over urgent national challenges.

The call by the opposition lawmakers is coming on the heels of the escalating security challenges across the country including the recent mass abductions of Borno and Oyo schoolchildren who are still in captivity; the kidnapping of pupils in Kogi and the death of a former military spokesperson, Major-General Abubakar Rabe (Retd) in kidnappers’ den, among others.

Communities across states such as Plateau, Kwara, Niger, Benue, Sokoto and Zamfara had witnessed attacks and killings by bandits leading to displacements of hundreds of residents.

On Tuesday, Nigeria’s top Muslim and Catholic leaders expressed concern over the country’s security situation, jointly urging the federal government to take urgent steps to curb persistent killings, kidnappings and other violent crimes.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), made the calls in separate statements and public remarks.

The opposition lawmakers, while adding their voice to the country’s growing security challenges, stressed that Nigeria was “at the brink”, calling on the president to take swift measures to address the situation.

“President Tinubu must suspend all 2027 political activities and declare a six-month National Security and Economic Recovery Plan. Lead or leave. Nigeria is bleeding. Nigeria is confused. And Nigeria is being deliberately pushed to the brink by a government that has elevated 2027 electioneering above the lives and welfare of citizens,” Agbedi said while presenting the position of the caucus.

The caucus insisted that governance had taken a back seat to political calculations and particularly condemned the recent death of the retired General, who was abducted with his wife along the Marabar Musawa–Kafinsoli road in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, describing it as a national disgrace and evidence of worsening insecurity.

“That a General of the Nigerian Army, who once commanded troops and defended this nation, could be kidnapped alongside his wife and later declared dead under unclear circumstances is a grave indictment of a failed state,” Agbedi said.

He warned that the incident had further eroded public confidence in the state’s ability to protect citizens.

“If a General is not safe within the borders of our nation, then who truly is?” he asked.

The caucus also criticised what it called a lack of a clear counter-insurgency strategy, arguing that bandit groups were now operating with increasing boldness across several regions.

“Our security is in the mud. Yet, the political class is busy rehearsing new political dance steps, seemingly unbothered,” Agbedi added.

The Minority Caucus also raised concerns over the continued captivity of schoolchildren and teachers abducted in Oyo State, describing the situation as a collapse of state responsibility.

“As we speak, school children and their teachers abducted in Oyo State remain in captivity. Their crime? Going to school in Nigeria,” Agbedi said.

He described the situation as “the normalisation of evil,” adding that government responses had been inadequate.

“This is the new normal under this administration: mass abductions without consequences, terrorists dictating terms, and a government that issues statements instead of results,” he said.

The lawmakers demanded urgent actions, insisting that “each hour these children spend with terrorists is an hour stolen from Nigeria’s future.”